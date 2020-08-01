Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $250,062.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,971,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,615,098 shares of company stock valued at $126,863,011 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.84 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

