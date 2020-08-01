CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 629.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after acquiring an additional 999,127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

