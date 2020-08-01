Comparing Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) & America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Centurylink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centurylink and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centurylink 6 6 2 0 1.71 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 1 3 0 2.75

Centurylink presently has a consensus price target of $10.32, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Centurylink’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centurylink is more favorable than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centurylink and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centurylink $22.40 billion 0.47 -$5.27 billion $1.32 7.31 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $52.35 billion 0.80 $3.59 billion $1.06 11.92

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Centurylink. Centurylink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centurylink pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Centurylink pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Centurylink has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centurylink and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centurylink 5.50% 10.70% 2.24% America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 2.31% 10.13% 1.44%

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Centurylink on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. Further, the company offers voice services; voice over IP services; and managed services comprising network, hosting, cloud, and information technology services, as well as leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 4.8 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

