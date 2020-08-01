ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.16, but opened at $37.64. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 3,551,334 shares.

The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

