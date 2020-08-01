Contrasting Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $4.23, suggesting a potential upside of 74.21%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $292.38 million 0.64 -$21.70 million ($0.25) -9.72 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.08 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -8.73% -5.01% -2.50% Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

