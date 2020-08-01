Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.