Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CORT. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $14.95 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,900 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

