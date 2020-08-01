Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.59.

SES stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.35.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

