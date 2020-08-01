County Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

ICBK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.88. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 113,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in County Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

