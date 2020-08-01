Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Martin T. P. Davey Sells 7,164 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £3,572.80 ($4,396.75), for a total transaction of £25,595,539.20 ($31,498,325.38).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,568 ($43.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,608.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,580.38. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 35.58 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,020 ($49.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 152.60 ($1.88) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Cranswick plc will post 15794.5741156 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 43.70 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($47.50) to GBX 3,920 ($48.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($46.27) to GBX 3,940 ($48.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902 ($48.02).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

