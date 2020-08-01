Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 5,597 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

