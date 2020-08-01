Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.30% of Hurco Companies worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 299,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 371,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 91,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

