Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

