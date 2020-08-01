Creative Planning Has $587,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Creative Planning raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $76.50 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

