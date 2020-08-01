Creative Planning Has $658,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25.

