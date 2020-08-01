Creative Planning Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $522.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.90. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

