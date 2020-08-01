Creative Planning Sells 1,066 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEX were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IDEX by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $164.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,805,061 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

