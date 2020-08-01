Creative Planning Sells 1,249 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,033,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,442,000 after buying an additional 1,084,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 43,250.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

