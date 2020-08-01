Creative Planning Sells 1,365 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortive were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,230 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $15,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,963 shares of company stock worth $7,750,899. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.