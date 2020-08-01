Creative Planning Sells 1,576 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

