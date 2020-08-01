Creative Planning Sells 196 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $310.60 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.18.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

