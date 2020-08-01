Creative Planning Sells 647 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GWPH opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 1.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,100 shares of company stock worth $7,800,612. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.