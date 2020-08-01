Creative Planning Sells 758 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of AFG opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.86. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

