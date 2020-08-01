Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance traded as high as $518.00 and last traded at $474.86, with a volume of 2585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $484.00.

CACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $3,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,646,818.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total value of $1,916,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,395 shares of company stock worth $30,271,605. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,677,000 after buying an additional 336,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 304,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,036,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

