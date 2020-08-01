Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

CRTO opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $12,287,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

