Critical Survey: CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) vs. MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.43 $100.98 million N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million N/A $3.70 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Risk & Volatility

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 179.07% 38.28% 22.45% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 7.27% 1.24% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MMA Capital and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MMA Capital beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

