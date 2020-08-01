Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Crossamerica Partners worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

CAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $563.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.25. Crossamerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.10 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.