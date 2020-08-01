Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

