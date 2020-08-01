CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

