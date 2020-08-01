DA Davidson Comments on Op Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Op Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 52,490 shares of company stock valued at $322,866.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Op Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Op Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Op Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Op Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.