DA Davidson Weighs in on Highwoods Properties Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIW. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.34 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

