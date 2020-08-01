Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dana were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Dana stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

