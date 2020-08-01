Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,827.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,109 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 254.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 333,916 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

