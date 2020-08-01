Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

