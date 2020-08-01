DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of DISH opened at $32.11 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

