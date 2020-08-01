Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €23.00 ($25.84) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.13 ($30.48).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €23.22 ($26.09) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. Duerr has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($36.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

