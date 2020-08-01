Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,314 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $167.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,830. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.