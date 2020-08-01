Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 26,715 Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,493 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $206,041,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 858,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Air Lease news, Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

