Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,927 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $282.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.16. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $287.88.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

