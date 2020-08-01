Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 690 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after buying an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after buying an additional 254,439 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after buying an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 12,650.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,849,000 after buying an additional 210,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,124.62 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.54.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $770.00 to $1,255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.40.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.