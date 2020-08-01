Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of EPR opened at $28.63 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

