Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 18,963 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $26.86 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

