Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 19,977 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 680.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after buying an additional 262,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,294,000 after buying an additional 188,058 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after buying an additional 187,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at $679,573.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

