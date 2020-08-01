Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 38,569 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.