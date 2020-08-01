Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,491 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Toro by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

