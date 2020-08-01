Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,208 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 182.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 109.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162,240 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $249,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 96.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Carter’s stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

