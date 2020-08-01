Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $606,899. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

