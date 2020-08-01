Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 154.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after buying an additional 510,336 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 373.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 345,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.31. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

