Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,686.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCF opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

