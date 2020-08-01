Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $647,000 Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 684.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American States Water by 36.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $820,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

